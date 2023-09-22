N. Korea Slams Yoon's Warning on Arms Deal as 'Hysterical Remarks'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has slammed President Yoon Suk Yeol’s warning against a possible arms deal between the North and Russia as “hysterical.”The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday denounced Yoon for “malignantly” slandering Pyongyang's friendly cooperation with Moscow, and for serving as a “loudspeaker” for the United States.In a UN General Assembly speech last week, Yoon said that North Korea's acquisition of the information and technology necessary to strengthen its weapons of mass destruction capabilities in return for providing conventional weapons to Russia would be considered “a direct provocation” against South Korea.Regarding regime leader Kim Jong-un's recent visit to Russia and closer ties between the two nations, the KCNA said that it is quite natural and normal for neighboring countries to maintain close relations with each other.The outlet then slammed President Yoon for denouncing friendly cooperation between neighboring countries for peace and sovereignty as threats, referring to his political immaturity as it called him a “diplomatic idiot” and “incompetent chief executive.”