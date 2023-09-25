Operating Room CCTV Footage Mandatory from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

From Monday, hospitals are required to install cameras in operating rooms and video-record surgical procedures to prevent possible abuse against patients under anesthesia.The health and welfare ministry said that a revised Medical Services Act going into effect requires the installation of cameras in any room where patients are put under general anesthesia for surgery.Under the revised law, medical institutions are required to record operations upon request by patients or their families and keep the footage for at least 30 days.Those who violate the requirement are subject to fines of up to five million won, or nearly four-thousand U.S. dollars.Meanwhile, the Korean Medical Association(KMA) and the Korean Hospital Association filed a constitutional petition against the revision early this month, claiming that it would violate the basic rights of medical practitioners.The KMA plans to hold an emergency press conference on Monday afternoon regarding the new regulation.