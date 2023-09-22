S. Korea, US Navies to Conduct Drill against Evolving N. Korean Threats

Photo : KBS News

The navies from South Korea and the United States will conduct a large-scale combined maritime exercise on an enhanced response to North Korea's evolving threats such as its new tactical nuclear attack submarine.According to the South Korean Navy, the three-day training in the East Sea starts on Monday, with drills on submarine warfare, maritime firing and electronic warfare aimed at bolstering the ability to carry out a combined operation.Nine vessels from the two sides will participate, including the South's Yulgok Yi I Aegis destroyer and Dae Jo-yeong destroyer as well as the U.S.’ Shoup Aegis destroyer and the Robert Smalls guided-missile cruiser.The Boeing P-8 Poseidon, the U.S. maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft also known as the "submarine killer," is set to join the training.The aircraft is equipped with a sonar to detect the location of an enemy submarine, cutting-edge radar with a detection capacity of over 400 kilometers, and optical electronic equipment to detect periscopes above the surface of the water.