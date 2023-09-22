Menu Content

Yoon: Firm Conviction will Expand Global Market Reach, Win Expo Bid

Written: 2023-09-25 11:14:30Updated: 2023-09-25 14:39:51

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has said that full effort and firm conviction can expand the country’s reach in the global market and secure the 2030 World Expo in Busan.

Yoon made the remark during Monday's Cabinet meeting while talking about his recent visit to New York to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

Referring to his marathon bilateral talks with 41 state leaders, keynote speech at the UN and other diplomatic activities, the president said he sought support for Busan's Expo bid from the leaders of 47 countries by highlighting its symbolism of solidarity.

Yoon ordered follow-up measures to his trip while calling for diplomatic efforts to increase participation by businesses, world governments and international agencies in the carbon-free alliance he proposed at the UN.

The president urged officials to ensure that the outcome of the marathon summits leads to the expansion of domestic businesses in the global market and creation of jobs.

He also repeated his warning from the UN against military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, saying that criticism and calls for reform of the UN Security Council will only grow if a permanent member starts a war while helping a regime that is absorbed in nuclear development.
