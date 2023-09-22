Highway Tolls to Pause for Chuseok as 40 Mln Expected to Travel

Photo : YONHAP News

With over 40 million people expected to travel during this week's Chuseok thanksgiving holiday, tolls on all expressways in the country will be exempted.The transport ministry said on Monday that some 40-point-22 million people will travel from Wednesday to next Tuesday, which has been designated a special Chuseok holiday transportation response period, for a daily average of five-point-75 million.According to the Korea Transport Institute, 92 percent of the travelers are forecast to travel by car. Highway tolls will be exempt between Thursday and Sunday, with the official Chuseok day falling on Friday this year.Traffic congestion will likely peak Thursday morning heading out of Seoul, and Saturday afternoon for roads toward the capital city.Travel from Seoul to the central city of Daejeon is estimated to take five hours and 20 minutes by car, while driving to Gwangju in the southwest will take around eight hours and 55 minutes and for the southeastern coastal city of Busan, ten hours and ten minutes.The estimated travel time is slightly less on the way back to Seoul at four hours and ten minutes from Daejeon, six hours and 35 minutes from Gwangju and eight hours and 40 minutes from Busan.Meanwhile, the operation of buses, trains, planes and passenger ships will be expanded during the holiday to accommodate the increased number of travelers.