2nd S. Korean Expert Team Finds No Issue during Fukushima Inspection

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's second team of experts has returned from their inspection of the wastewater discharge facilities at the Fukushima nuclear power plant and preparations for a second round release.At a press briefing on Monday, First Vice Minister for Government Policy and Coordination Park Gu-yeon said the team of three experts from the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety had not found anything of particular concern during the inspections from last Tuesday through Saturday.The vice minister said they verified that radiation levels at transfer facilities, the central monitoring and control room and the seawater pipe header were normal.Devices to monitor dilution in the seawater were also assessed to be in order.The experts confirmed through an official at plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) that it planned to collect samples from the upstream water tank, seawater piping header and waters within three kilometers of the plant for analysis before starting the second discharge.The team also held a videoconference with the International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters and Fukushima office, after which they verified results of a facility inspection following TEPCO's first water release.