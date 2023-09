Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court justices are set to convene for a discussion on the scope of authority to be held by acting Chief Justice Ahn Chul-sang amid a delay in parliamentary approval of nominee Lee Gyun-ryong.According to an official at the top court, the meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. for talks on the limits of the acting chief's authority and the appropriateness of his assumption of the chief justice's inherent authority.There is also concern over the inability of the top court to reach decisions en banc.With the departure of former Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su after his six-year term ended on Sunday, the court is experiencing a vacancy in the chief justice post for the first time in 30 years.The court anticipates the National Assembly to vote on the nominee's appointment after this week's Chuseok thanksgiving holiday, but legally required approval could be further delayed should the opposition-strong chamber vote it down.