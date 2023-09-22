Dokdo Resolution Re-Approved in National Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee re-approved the resolution confirming South Korea’s clear sovereignty over Dokdo and condemning Japan’s false claims to the island and its historical distortions.The resolution passed in a bill review subcommittee meeting at parliament on Monday strongly condemns Tokyo for distorting Dokdo as its own territory, avoiding responsibility for forced mobilization during the colonial period and for approving elementary school textbooks with distortions.It also urges Tokyo to immediately cancel the approval of the textbooks in question and to withdraw its false claims over South Korea's easternmost islets from its official government documents, such as the Foreign Affairs Blue Paper and the Defense White Paper.Previously, the committee passed the initial resolution with an agreement from both the ruling and opposition parties at a subcommittee meeting last June, but stressed the need to include the condemnation of distorted facts on both Japanese textbooks and official documents of the Japanese government.The latest resolution was proposed by ruling People Power Party lawmaker Kim Seok-ki and Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker Kim Sang-hee.