OCA Sides with N. Korea over Use of Country’s Flag Despite WADA Ban

Photo : YONHAP News

The governing body of Asian Games has sided with North Korea over the contested use of its national flag despite failing to follow policies set by the World Anti-Doping Agency(WADA).According to Reuters on Sunday, acting Olympic Council of Asia(OCA) President Randhir Singh said the Games’ organizers and North Korea were in discussions with WADA, but that the flag was still flying.Stating that both the North and the OCA had explained their respective positions to WADA, Singh said the governing body will look into the matter and see what happens next.The acting chief said the OCA's principle is the participation of all that wish to, adding the council should take into account issues from the COVID-19 pandemic.In 2021, WADA banned the North from flying its national flag at international sporting events, excluding the Olympics and Paralympics, after Pyongyang prohibited entry by WADA officials for periodical doping tests amid border lockdowns during the pandemic.North Korea was hit with a suspension until 2022 by the International Olympic Committee for not sending a team to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics over COVID-19 concerns, causing it to miss last year's Beijing Winter Games.