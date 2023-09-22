Court to Deliberate on Warrant for DP Chief Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A court will deliberate on Tuesday whether to issue a pretrial detention warrant for main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung. The prosecution is exerting full effort to compile material supporting their case while the DP chief is focusing on recovering from his hunger strike and gearing up for the deliberation.Our Bae Joo-yon has the details.Report: The prosecution focused on compiling last-minute materials over the weekend with a Seoul court set to deliberate on its request for a pretrial detention warrant for DP chair Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday.According to legal circles on Monday, the prosecution put together one-thousand-600 pages of documents and evidence on Lee’s alleged involvement in the Baekhyeon-dong development scandal and third-party bribery in illicit remittances to North Korea.At least six prosecutors are said to be making such preparations, including those who investigated the land development scandal and the illegal remittance case.Lee, who ended his hunger strike after 24 days last Saturday, is also thoroughly preparing while focusing on getting better as he is reportedly considering appearing at the hearing to urge the court to reject the request.Other than pleading their case, the prosecution is expected to focus on emphasizing the destruction of evidence by the DP chief’s aides pertaining to allegations that Ssangbangwool Group, a domestic underwear manufacturer, unlawfully remitted eight million U.S. dollars to North Korea on behalf of Gyeonggi Province between January 2019 and January 2020 when Lee was governor.The main opposition leader's lawyers have refuted such claims, saying the prosecution is making nonsensical arguments by cobbling together coincidences.Tuesday’s deliberation is likely to run for a record of over ten hours, which is how long the court took to decide whether to issue a pretrial detention warrant for former national security adviser Suh Hoon, who was accused of responsibility for the previous government's handling of the 2020 shooting death of a South Korean civil servant by North Korean soldiers.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.