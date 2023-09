Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea won three silver medals in the men’s shooting event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.Park Ha-jun grabbed the silver in the men’s ten-meter air rifle.He and fellow South Koreans Kim Sang-do and Nam Tae-yun won another silver in the ten-meter air rifle team event with a final score of one-thousand-890-point-one points, coming in second to India.The third silver medal in men’s shooting came from the 25-meter rapid fire pistol team event with Kim Seo-jun, Lee Gun-hyeok and Song Jong-ho finishing second after China with a score of one-thousand-734 points.South Korea also secured a bronze medal in the women’s team table tennis after losing to Japan 1-3 while grabbing another bronze at the women’s pair event in rowing.