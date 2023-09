Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea grabbed the gold medal in the men’s ten-meter running target team event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.Team Korea, comprising Kwak Yong-bin, Ha Kwang-chul and Jeong You-jin, placed first out of five countries with a score of one-thousand-668 points at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.Monday’s gold medal was South Korea’s first in shooting in this Asian Games.North Korea came in second even though it had scored the same points, after South Korea had scored 39 inner ten, or ten more than the North.Jeong You-jin also grabbed a bronze medal in the ten-meter running target men event.As of 7 p.m. Monday, South Korea grabbed six gold, seven silver and ten bronze medals.