Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung will attend a court hearing that will deliberate the prosecution’s request for a pretrial detention warrant for Lee.DP senior spokesperson Kwon Chil-seung said in a briefing at the National Assembly on Monday that Lee will appear at the Seoul Central District Court around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday for his warrant hearing.Kwon said the DP chief will attend the hearing along with his legal counsel, adding that Lee will not be issuing a separate statement on his attendance.The Seoul court is set to begin deliberations from 10 a.m. Tuesday. The move comes after the National Assembly approved last Thursday a motion seeking parliamentary consent to Lee’s potential arrest.It had been unclear whether Lee would attend as he is recovering from a prolonged hunger strike demanding state reforms which only ended on Saturday.