Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk beat Gu Bon-gil in an all-Korean gold medal match on Monday evening at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou.After Oh took a one-point lead at the end of a close first bout that finished 8-7, Gu was unable to add anything to the scoreboard and the second bout finished 15-7.This marks Oh's maiden Asian Games title and is South Korea's second gold medal in fencing at the 2022 Asian Games following Choi In-jeong's victory in the women's individual epee event over countrywoman Song Sera.As of 9:30 p.m. Monday, South Korea grabbed nine gold, ten silver and 12 bronze medals.