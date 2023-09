Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea won its first-ever Asiad swimming relay gold medal in the men’s 4 x 200 meter freestyle relay final on Monday evening.The team composed of Yang Jae-hoon, Lee Ho-joon, Kim Woo-min and Hwang Sun-woo finished on top as they set a Asian record of seven minutes and one-point-73 seconds at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou.This marks S. Korea’s second swimming gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games, following Ji Yu-chan’s surprise gold medal in the men’s 50-meter freestyle event earlier Monday evening.S. Korea has won four swimming relay Asiad silver medals in the past but has never won gold. The last time was when S. Korea won the women's 4 x 100 meter medley relay silver medal at the 2014 Asian Games.As of 10:10 p.m. Monday, South Korea grabbed ten gold, ten silver and 13 bronze medals.