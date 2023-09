Photo : YONHAP News

The Taegeuk Ladies secured the top spot in Group E as they came from behind to beat the Philippines 5-1 on Monday at the Wenzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China.Despite conceding an early goal eight minutes into the match, South Korea was able to equalize just four minutes later on an effort from Chun Ga-ram.Son Hwa-yeon added Team Korea's second right before halftime and Ji So-yun scored the third with a penalty in the 52nd minute.By the 70th minute, Son had completed a hat-trick, leading the Taegeuk Ladies to a 5-1 victory and securing a berth in the quarterfinals.With the win, South Korea leads the group with six points, having previously defeated Myanmar 3-0. The side will advance regardless of the result of the next group stage match against Hong Kong scheduled for Thursday.