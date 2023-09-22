Hearing on Warrant for Pretrial Detention of DP Chief Set to Begin

Photo : YONHAP News

Deliberations are set to begin on the prosecution's request for a pretrial detention warrant for the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung over corruption and bribery allegations.The Seoul Central District Court will hold the hearing at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, with Lee set to arrive at the court at around 9:45 a.m. with his legal counsel straight from the hospital he was receiving treatment at for health concerns due to his hunger strike that lasted more than three weeks.The court will listen to both the prosecution and Lee, with a final decision expected on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.The hearing comes after the National Assembly approved a motion last Thursday seeking parliamentary consent to Lee’s arrest.Prosecutors have reportedly prepared over 16-hundred pages of documents to support their case and convince the court of the necessity to arrest Lee.The DP chair has been accused of breach of trust, bribery and other charges in connection with scandal-ridden land development projects and his alleged involvement in a company's illegal cash remittance to North Korea while governor of Gyeonggi Province.