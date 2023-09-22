Blinken: S. Korea-US Alliance Has Become 'Vital Global Partnership’

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the South Korea-U.S. alliance is broadening in scope and significance every day since its founding 70 years ago.Blinken made the remarks on Monday during a forum on the South Korea-U.S. alliance co-hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the Korea Foundation in Washington.The forum was held ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the South Korea-U.S alliance on October 1, 1953 with the signing of the mutual defense treaty.Secretary Blinken said that in a few days, the two nations will celebrate seven decades of a relationship that has grown from a “key” security alliance into a “vital” global partnership.He assessed that the allies have been strengthening "all aspects" of their partnership, including in security, trade and the economy.The top U.S. diplomat denounced missile launches by North Korea as violations of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and destabilizing acts, reaffirming the U.S.’ ironclad security commitment to South Korea.He said that the North’s threats to broader security were demonstrated clearly by Kim Jong-un's visit to Moscow this month, adding that military cooperation between North Korea and Russia undermines global peace.Describing the ties between the two countries as a dangerous two-way street, Blinken said that Russia is "desperate" to find equipment and supplies for its ongoing war in Ukraine, while the North is looking for assistance to strengthen and advance its missile program.