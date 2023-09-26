Menu Content

Politics

US Open to N. Korea Diplomacy, No Change Likely with Border Opening

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. government has reaffirmed its commitment to diplomacy with North Korea after the regime reportedly allowed the entry of foreigners for the first time since it shut its borders at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Matthew Miller, the spokesperson of the U.S. State Department, said in a press briefing on Monday that despite the change in the North, he does not expect that diplomatic exchanges between Washington and Pyongyang will become easier.

Miller stressed that the U.S. has always made clear that diplomacy with the North is welcome and has maintained that stance since the beginning of the administration, but the regime has consistently rebuffed such overtures.

The remarks came after China’s state broadcaster, China Central Television, reported on the North’s full lifting of border controls on Monday.

The U.S. has continued to reaffirm its commitment to engage in dialogue and diplomacy with North Korea without preconditions, while repeating its condemnation of the North’s persistent missile provocations and its closer ties and military cooperation with Russia.
