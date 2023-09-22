IAEA Chief: N. Korea Continuing Illegal Nuclear Program

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) said on Monday that his organization has observed activity consistent with North Korea’s continuation of its illegal nuclear program.IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi made the remarks during the IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Austria, saying that such activity at multiple sites is in clear violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions.Grossi’s remarks appear to refer to preparations for a seventh nuclear test at North Korea’s Punggye-ri nuclear test site and increased construction at the facilities of the Yongbyon nuclear complex.The IAEA chief urged North Korea to fully abide by its obligations under UN Security Council resolutions and implement the IAEA’s safeguards under the Non-Proliferation Treaty.Regarding Japan’s discharge of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea, Grossi said that data provided by Tokyo is being disclosed in real time and the IAEA is conducting independent monitoring, sampling and evaluation of the situation there.The IAEA General Conference, a gathering of the agency’s 177 member states, will be held through Friday.