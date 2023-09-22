Military to Stage Parade through Seoul ahead of Armed Forces Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The military is set to stage a parade through central Seoul ahead of the 75th Armed Forces Day on Sunday.According to the defense ministry, the hour-long parade involving over four-thousand troops from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday near Sungnyemun and Gwanghwamun after an Armed Forces Day ceremony at Seoul Air Base.The military will mobilize assets for such a large-scale event through the capital for the first time since 2013.South Korea's "high-power" ballistic missile, a key asset in deterring North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, will be showcased for the first time, while the Navy's cutting-edge next-generation Jeongjo the Great Aegis destroyer will be presented through augmented reality.Other assets include K2 tanks, the K239 Chunmoo artillery rocket system, the L-SAM long-range surface-to-air missile system and combat drones.KBS will broadcast the parade live on KBS 1TV starting at 4 p.m.