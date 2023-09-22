Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Military to Stage Parade through Seoul ahead of Armed Forces Day

Written: 2023-09-26 10:33:37Updated: 2023-09-26 12:49:26

Military to Stage Parade through Seoul ahead of Armed Forces Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The military is set to stage a parade through central Seoul ahead of the 75th Armed Forces Day on Sunday.

According to the defense ministry, the hour-long parade involving over four-thousand troops from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday near Sungnyemun and Gwanghwamun after an Armed Forces Day ceremony at Seoul Air Base.

The military will mobilize assets for such a large-scale event through the capital for the first time since 2013.

South Korea's "high-power" ballistic missile, a key asset in deterring North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, will be showcased for the first time, while the Navy's cutting-edge next-generation Jeongjo the Great Aegis destroyer will be presented through augmented reality.

Other assets include K2 tanks, the K239 Chunmoo artillery rocket system, the L-SAM long-range surface-to-air missile system and combat drones.

KBS will broadcast the parade live on KBS 1TV starting at 4 p.m.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >