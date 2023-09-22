Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon: S. Korea-US Alliance to End N. Korean Regime upon Nuke Attack

Written: 2023-09-26 10:44:26Updated: 2023-09-26 15:22:15

Yoon: S. Korea-US Alliance to End N. Korean Regime upon Nuke Attack

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday warned that the South Korea-U.S. alliance will respond overwhelmingly to end the North Korean regime in the event of a nuclear attack.

Speaking at a ceremony ahead of the 75th Armed Forces Day which falls on October 1, the president said the South Korean military will immediately punish Pyongyang for any provocation based on actual combat capacity and a firm readiness posture.

Calling Pyongyang's nuclear and missile advancement an existential threat to the South Korean people and a grave challenge to international peace, Yoon stressed that the regime leadership should understand that nuclear weapons do not protect its security.

The South Korean leader then pledged to reinforce security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan based on the alliance with Washington and to form solidarity with friendly nations to establish a strong security posture.

Yoon reiterated the achievement of peace through power, saying the South Korean people will not be blinded by the deception of "fake peace" by the North's communist forces, their followers and anti-state actors.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >