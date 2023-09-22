Yoon: S. Korea-US Alliance to End N. Korean Regime upon Nuke Attack

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday warned that the South Korea-U.S. alliance will respond overwhelmingly to end the North Korean regime in the event of a nuclear attack.Speaking at a ceremony ahead of the 75th Armed Forces Day which falls on October 1, the president said the South Korean military will immediately punish Pyongyang for any provocation based on actual combat capacity and a firm readiness posture.Calling Pyongyang's nuclear and missile advancement an existential threat to the South Korean people and a grave challenge to international peace, Yoon stressed that the regime leadership should understand that nuclear weapons do not protect its security.The South Korean leader then pledged to reinforce security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan based on the alliance with Washington and to form solidarity with friendly nations to establish a strong security posture.Yoon reiterated the achievement of peace through power, saying the South Korean people will not be blinded by the deception of "fake peace" by the North's communist forces, their followers and anti-state actors.