S. Korea Urges IAEA to Ensure Japan Complies with Fukushima Plan

Photo : KBS News

South Korea urged the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) to actively ensure that Japan complies with the plan to discharge wastewater from the quake-crippled Fukushima nuclear plant that was verified with the global community.Speaking at the 67th IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Austria on Monday, science minister Lee Jong-ho called on the IAEA to remain vigilant and to continue to monitor the discharge process.Calling North Korea's nuclear development and provocations a grave challenge to international peace, safety, and a serious threat to the international nonproliferation regime, Lee urged the regime to promptly suspend its unlawful acts and set on the path toward complete denuclearization.Lee is scheduled to meet with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Tuesday to request the thorough monitoring of the Fukushima discharge by the agency, citing persistent anxiety and concerns among the South Korean public following the first release cycle.The minister plans to discuss South Korea's continued participation in the agency's inspection activities and the two sides' information sharing mechanism.