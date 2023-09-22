China’s Party Media: Close S. Korea-US Ties Impediment to Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

A mouthpiece for the Chinese Communist Party claimed that South Korea's foreign policy calling for closer relations with the U.S. poses an impediment to the resumption of a summit between South Korea and China.The Global Times, a subsidiary of the People's Daily, commented on the attendance of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo of the opening ceremony at the Asian Games, where he was told by Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting that a visit to South Korea would be carefully considered.The outlet cited an assessment by local experts that Han’s appearance at the opening ceremony was a display of Seoul's resolve to improve ties with Beijing and to ease tensions through sports diplomacy.The paper cited that Chinese experts consider the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's "extreme pro-U.S. policy" have led to its repeated incorrect stance on the Taiwan issue, straining Seoul-Beijing ties to the lowest point and hampering efforts to arrange a leaders' summit.During an interview with a foreign media outlet in April, Yoon expressed opposition to changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait by force, before highlighting the importance of maintaining regional peace and stability in a joint statement following a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden the same month.An expert cited in the report said it would be too early to agree on a leaders' summit in the near future, adding that it is wishful thinking by Seoul that leverage could be gained in talks with Beijing by getting closer to Washington.