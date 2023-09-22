Ex-Pres. Park Sorry for Failure to Finish Term, Disappointing Nation

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Park Geun-hye, who was impeached in 2017 over an influence-peddling scandal, has apologized to the public for failing to complete her five-year term and causing great disappointment and concern.Speaking to a local media outlet for the first time since receiving a pardon for a combined 22-year prison sentence in late 2021, Park said she was shocked to learn about the scandal led by her former confidante Choi Soon-sil during the prosecution's questioning.The former president said she was sorry as the corruption scandal arose out of inattentiveness to her surroundings.As for an assessment of her administration, Park said while she accepts views that she personally failed for being ousted before the end of the term, she doesn't think the government’s policies were a failure.Referring to reforms to the pension for public officials, the shutdown of the Gaeseong industrial complex and the deployment of the U.S. THAAD missile defense system, Park said she had believed that such tasks had to be fulfilled for the nation's future.During the liberal Moon Jae-in administration, Park said she was concerned about national security and other matters, citing its response to North Korea's nuclear program and disharmony with allied nations.Asked about reports of parliamentary campaigns by former lawmakers that had belonged to a faction aligned with her, Park said she hopes that they will refrain from talking about restoring her honor.The former president added that she had no political plans for next year's elections.