JNN: S. Korea Proposing Trilateral Summit with China, Japan in Dec.

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese news channel said South Korea has proposed to China and Japan that a trilateral summit be held in December.Citing government sources in Seoul on Tuesday, Japan News Network(JNN), run by private broadcaster Tokyo Broadcasting System said that Seoul, the chair of the trilateral summit this year, has delivered the proposal and that neither Beijing nor Tokyo has opposed it.JNN added that the gathering in Seoul is most likely to be held after December 18.Earlier on Tuesday, the three countries held a senior officials' meeting in the South Korean capital to discuss the details of a resumption of the three-way summit that has been suspended since 2019.South Korea's foreign minister Park Jin, who met with high-level delegations from China and Japan the previous day, sought close cooperation among the three countries to hold the meeting within the year.At a press conference Tuesday morning, Japanese foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa said the three countries share a resolve to swiftly resume the trilateral process, adding that she intends to continue to review the matter.