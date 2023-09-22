Menu Content

S. Korea Adds 5 Gold Medals on Monday

Written: 2023-09-26 14:34:57Updated: 2023-09-26 15:47:10

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added five gold medals on the second day of the Hangzhou Asian Games on Monday with podium-topping finishes in swimming, fencing, shooting and taekwondo.

Korea’s first gold medal in swimming belonged to Ji Yu-chan, who set a new Asian Games record of 21-point-72 seconds as he won the men’s 50-meter freestyle event.

The men’s relay swim team also added to the gold medal tally by winning the 800-meter freestyle relay while also setting a new Asiad record as they finished the race in seven-minutes one-point-73 seconds thanks to the joint efforts of Yang Jae-hoon, Lee Ho-joon, Kim Woo-min and Hwang Sun-woo.

The gold medal finish also marked Korea’s first Asian Games relay swim gold medal.

The men’s sabre competition was an all-Korean final, with Oh Sang-uk winning the gold over his compatriot Gu Bon-gil, who would finish with silver.

Team effort in the men’s ten-meter running target shooting competition also saw Jeong You-jin, Ha Kwang-chul and Kwak Yong-bin winning the gold medal after defeating their North Korean opponents.

Elsewhere, Jang Jun defeated Iran’s Mahdi Hajimousaeinafouti  2-0 in the men’s under-58 kilogram taekwondo competition for the fifth gold medal of the day.
