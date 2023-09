Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added another gold medal in a shooting event at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Tuesday, this time finishing atop the podium in the men’s ten-meter running target mixed run team event.Team Korea, consisting of Jeong You-jin, Ha Kwang-chul and Kwak Yong-bin combined for a total of one-thousand-116 points to defeat Kazakhstan by five.The gold medal win follows the trio’s ten-meter running target gold medal the previous day.Jeong also added an individual bronze medal in the running target mixed event earlier in the week.Running target shooting requires athletes to hit targets that move laterally, with the standard event using targets moving at a constant speed while the mixed event incorporates targets moving at random variable speeds.As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the country had eleven gold, eleven silver and 15 bronze medals.