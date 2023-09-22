Clear Skies Forecast for Holiday with Full Moon on Chuseok Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Skies during the Chuseok holiday this week are expected to be mostly clear nationwide, with a full moon visible on Chuseok Day.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) announced on Tuesday that rain will continue until Wednesday afternoon, before giving way to clear skies over the holiday due to the influence of high pressure.While it will be slightly overcast on the day of Chuseok, a full moon is expected to be visible through the clouds nationwide.While clear daytime weather is forecast through the long holiday, thick fog is expected to form in the mornings, mainly in the inland regions, requiring cautious driving.The KMA also expects high waves in the West Sea, southern coastal areas and around Jeju Island on Saturday, leading recommendations that passengers check information when traveling by sea.Colder temperatures are also forecast for October 1, when temperature readings should be two to five degrees lower than the previous day combined with strong winds.