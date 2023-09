Photo : YONHAP News

Vaccinations against the latest COVID-19 variants will be offered free of charge ahead of the winter season.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Tuesday, high-risk groups are strongly advised to get vaccinated, while the rest of the population can also receive a shot.The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that will be administered this time are XBB.1.5 monovalent vaccines designed to protect against XBB variants.While the government began charging for testing and treatment after the virus' infectious disease classification was downgraded, vaccinations will remain free this year.Those strongly advised to get inoculated are seniors aged 65 or older, those with weak immune systems between the ages of 12 and 64, and people receiving care or working at medical facilities vulnerable to infections.The vaccinations will be offered from November 19 through March 31 of next year.