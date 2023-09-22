Yoon Warns N. Korea of ‘End of Regime’ ahead of Armed Forces Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol has issued a warning against North Korea, saying the regime will be brought to an end by the combined forces of South Korea and the U.S. if it launches a nuclear attack. Yoon made the remark during a speech marking the upcoming 75th Armed Forces Day.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: 75th Armed Forces Day military ceremony]Marking the upcoming 75th Armed Forces Day this Sunday, President Yoon Suk Yeol inspected South Korean Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine units and key assets with his defense minister in an open-top car.In a ceremony held at Seoul Air Base on Tuesday, the commander-in-chief then issued another warning against North Korea.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"Based on battle-ready combat capabilities and a solid readiness posture, our military will immediately retaliate against any North Korean provocation. If North Korea uses nuclear weapons, its regime will be brought to an end by an overwhelming response from the South Korea-U.S. alliance."Calling North Korea's nuclear and missile advancement an existential threat, Yoon stressed that Pyongyang should understand that its WMD program will not protect its security.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"The North Korean regime's obsession with the development of nuclear weapons aggravates the North Korean people's suffering as it continues to exploit and oppress its people and violate their human rights. North Korea must clearly realize that its nuclear weapons do not protect its security.”Yoon again vowed to establish peace through strength against Pyongyang, stressing that the allied forces will combine South Korea's conventional military capabilities with the U.S.’ nuclear assets to establish a streamlined response system against North Korea's nuclear threats.While pledging to improve the welfare of soldiers, the president also underscored that the South Korean people will not be blinded by the deception of "fake peace" by the North's communist forces.Later on Tuesday, the military staged a large-scale parade in central Seoul for the first time in ten years, showcasing ballistic missiles and other high-tech weapons.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.