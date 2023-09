Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court ruled Article Seven, Paragraph One of the National Security Act to be constitutional on Tuesday.The paragraph of the National Security Act penalizes anyone who “praises, incites or propagates the activities of an anti-government organization” with imprisonment of up to seven years.The court also ruled that the next paragraph criminalizing the manufacture, importation, reproduction, possession, distribution, selling or acquisition of any materials with the intention of committing anti-government acts was also constitutional.Meanwhile, a constitutional petition against Article Two, which defines anti-state organizations and Article Seven, Paragraph Three punishing members of subversive organizations were dismissed by the court.It is the eighth time that Article Seven of the National Security Act was deemed constitutional since a partial revision in 1991.