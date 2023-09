Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has announced that President Yoon Suk Yeol will make state visits to Britain in November and then the Netherlands in December.The top office said on Tuesday that Yoon will make the visit to Britain at the invitation of King Charles III, adding that it would be the first state visit since the king’s coronation and comes as the two nations mark the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.Yoon previously traveled to Britain for a two-day trip last September to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.Yoon’s visit will be the first state visit by a South Korean president to Britain since former President Park Geun-hye’s visit in 2013, some nine years after former President Roh Moo-hyun made such a trip in 2004.The state visit to the Netherlands is at the invitation of King Willem-Alexander, and is the first since diplomatic relations between Seoul and Amsterdam were forged in 1961.