Anti-Pyongyang Leaflet Ban Ruled Unconstitutional

Photo : KBS News

The Constitutional Court has ruled that an article under the law on the development of inter-Korean ties that bans the sending of anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North Korea is unconstitutional.The top court’s ruling on Tuesday came two years and nine months after a petition was filed on Article 24 of the Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act.The article stipulates that “no person shall inflict any harm to the life and body of citizens or cause any serious danger by disseminating leaflets.”Those who violate the leaflet ban face a maximum prison term of three years or a fine of 30 million won.With Tuesday’s ruling, Article 24 of the law immediately became invalid.The National Assembly passed revisions to the Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act, banning leaflet campaigns, on December 14, 2020.Fifteen days later, activists and organizations which had sent such leaflets across the border using large balloons filed a petition with the Constitutional Court, saying their basic rights had been violated.