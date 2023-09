Photo : YONHAP News

Park Hye-jin added South Korea’s second gold medal in Taekwondo in the Hangzhou Asian Games on Tuesday.Park beat Lin Wei Chun of Chinese Taipei 2-1 in the finals of the women's 53-kilogram competition at the Lin'an Sports Culture and Exhibition Center in Hangzhou on Day 3 of the Games.The feat came a day after Jang Jun grabbed South Korea’s first gold medal in Taekwondo in the men’s 58-kilogram competition.As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, the country had 13 gold, 12 silver and 18 bronze medals.