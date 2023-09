Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Ha-yun won South Korea's first judo gold medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games on Tuesday evening.Kim triumphed in the women's +78 kilogram-class final at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, defeating Xu Shiyan of China by waza-ari, or a half-point, in four minutes.This marks South Korea's first judo medal at this year's Asian Games.As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, the country had 13 gold, 12 silver and 18 bronze medals.