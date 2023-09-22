DP Chief Thanks Judiciary for Denying Pretrial Detention Warrant

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung has expressed gratitude to the judiciary for rejecting a pretrial detention warrant sought for him.Leaving the Seoul Detention Center after the decision was handed down by the Seoul Central District Court early on Wednesday, the DP chief told reporters that he thanks the court for clearly demonstrating that the judiciary is the "last bastion of human rights."Lee also thanked the many people who were with him late into the night and the citizens who were unable to sleep as they waited for the decision, adding that after all, politics is the work of the people despite appearing to be the work of politicians.The DP chief then urged both the ruling and opposition parties and the government not to forget that politics is always about taking care of the people's lives and pioneering the future of the country, calling for a return to true politics in which parties compete to better serve the public and the nation.He continued to say that the current state of the economy and people’s livelihoods are truly difficult, calling on the government, the ruling party and the political community to ensure that politics gives hope to the people and helps the future of the country.The DP chief then added that he is deeply grateful to the judiciary for firmly safeguarding the constitutional order of South Korea and making the wise decision.Last week, the prosecution received parliamentary consent to seek a warrant for Lee’s pretrial detention as it investigates allegations of corruption against him, including breach of trust and bribery in land development scandals and a transfer of funds to North Korea.