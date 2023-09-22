Main Opposition Hails Denial of Pretrial Detention Warrant for Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has hailed a court decision to reject a pretrial detention warrant for its leader as a warning to the dictatorial Yoon Suk Yeol government and the prosecution.DP spokesperson Kwon Chil-seung issued the position in a statement on Wednesday, welcoming the court’s “wise decision.”The spokesperson said that the fabrications and brutal investigations by the Yoon administration and the political prosecution could not pass the court, adding that now is the time to stop the vile exercise of prosecutorial power to target the DP chief.The statement said that it has become clear that the Yoon government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) were an incompetent and irresponsible regime focused only on suppressing the opposition party and abandoning the people's livelihoods and economy.The DP then urged President Yoon and the prosecution to return to their duties.The opposition party also called on Yoon to stop the tyranny, offer an apology and launch a major personnel reshuffle and reform in the state administration, while urging the PPP to apologize as well.