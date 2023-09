Photo : YONHAP News

Business sentiment improved slightly in September due to a recovery in some manufacturing industries and a rise in seasonal demand despite continued economic uncertainties.According to the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the business survey index(BSI) for all industries stood at 73 this month, up two points from August, to indicate that pessimists outnumber optimists with a reading below 100.The BSI for manufacturers rose one point on-month to 68 in September, rising for the first time in three months.The index for non-manufacturing industries, which includes restaurants, wholesalers and retail businesses, also climbed two points on-month to 77, rising for the first time in four months.Meanwhile, local firms' business outlook for October came in at 73, unchanged from the previous month.