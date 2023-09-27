S. Korean Envoy Rebuts N. Korea's ‘Nuclear War’ Claim at UN

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's envoy at the United Nations has rejected as preposterous the North Korean UN Ambassador’s claim that South Korea and the United States are responsible for the crisis on the Korean Peninsula.South Korea’s deputy permanent representative to the UN Kim Sang-jin took the floor to object to the remarks by the North's ambassador, Kim Song, during the UN General Assembly session on Tuesday.The deputy ambassador said that Pyongyang is repeating "groundless, illogical and absurd" allegations as he rhetorically asked who would believe the regime's far-fetched claims that South Korea, a fully democratic and economically prosperous country with the rule of law, is colluding with the U.S. to start a nuclear war.The deputy ambassador issued the statement to refute the North Korean envoy’s earlier assertion that the Korean Peninsula is on the brink of nuclear war, blaming Seoul and Washington.The South Korean envoy also rejected the North’s claim that the allies’ joint military exercises are invasion rehearsals, saying that they are defensive drills that have been going for a long time.He also said that North Korea is the only country that conducted a nuclear test in the 21st century, and is heightening tensions by conducting intercontinental ballistic missile tests this year.