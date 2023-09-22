S. Korea’s US Amb.: N. Korea-Russia Cooperation 'Most Concerning’

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ambassador to the United States has said that the allies will not sit idly by and ignore security threats as cooperation between North Korea and Russia gathers momentum.Ambassador Cho Hyun-dong made the remarks on Tuesday in a meeting with South Korean correspondents in Washington, saying that the strengthening of cooperation between Russia and North Korea is "most concerning.”Cho said that Moscow is isolated in the international community and striving to secure military supplies in its war in Ukraine, while Pyongyang is seeking technology to address failures in satellite launches earlier this year.He said that what the two countries seek to gain through a deal is "directly linked" not only to the security of Ukraine but also that of South Korea, stressing that the South Korea-U.S. alliance will never sit idly by when it comes to any threat.Cho said that as President Yoon Suk Yeol pointed out at the UN General Assembly, he will remember that North Korea’s threats are a serious challenge to peace not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.He then pledged his best effort along with allied nations to ensure that the international community can respond in solidarity to block North Korea’s illegal acts and provocations.