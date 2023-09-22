Defense Minister Nominee Vows to Make N. Korea Regret Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee for defense minister pledged to punish North Korea over a provocation strongly enough to leave the regime with extreme regret.At his parliamentary confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Shin Won-sik also promised to establish a strong defense posture that overwhelms the enemy.Stating that the North's drone incursions, missile provocations, nuclear test preparation, and public intimidation against South Korea pose a continued threat to the country, Shin said any nuclear attack attempt would lead to the end of the North Korean leadership.The nominee also mentioned the reinforcement of combined military exercises with the United States and the effective integration of Seoul's strategic response capacity with Washington's extended deterrence.The retired three-star army general and incumbent ruling People Power Party(PPP) representative said his formal appointment would lead to the establishment of an elite, advanced and powerful military that always wins.