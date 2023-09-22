Pres. Office Says Denial of Warrant for DP Chief Not up for Comment

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said the court denial of a warrant for the pretrial detention of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung over alleged corruption is not a matter to comment on.Speaking to KBS on Wednesday, a presidential official said the top office has not given a position regarding the ongoing investigation and will continue to refrain from doing so following the detention denial.The official said such matters should not be the focus of the presidential office, implying that the president plans to keep a distance from fractious politics and instead focus on public livelihoods.The top office also withheld comment on the passage of a motion recommending the dismissal of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo by the opposition-strong parliament or its approval of consent for the DP chief's detention warrant.President Yoon Suk Yeol, meanwhile, is expected to focus on livelihoods and national security during the upcoming Chuseok thanksgiving holiday.