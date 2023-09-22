Parole Granted to Cho Kuk’s Wife after Imprisonment for Forgery

Photo : YONHAP News

The wife of former justice minister Cho Kuk has been released on parole from her four-year prison sentence for document forgery and obstruction of duties in her children's university admissions.After the parole review committee's decision to grant conditional release to former Dongyang University professor Chung Kyung-shim last week, she left the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province at around 10:05 a.m. Wednesday in a wheelchair.Without answering media questions about her state of mind or thoughts on the prosecution’s indictment of her daughter Cho Min, Chung left the detention facility in a car.The Supreme Court upheld a lower court's four-year sentence for Chung last January for forging an award certificate from Dongyang University submitted as part of her daughter's university admissions as well as exercising unjust influence in the process.In February of this year, she was sentenced to another year for similar irregularities in her son Cho Won's admissions, which is currently under appeal.Chung had filed for release multiple times citing health reasons, eventually receiving temporary release last October for back surgery before being reincarcerated in December of the same year.With her four-year term set to end in August 2024, Chung became eligible for parole in accordance with the current law dictating that those who served over a third of their prison term are eligible.