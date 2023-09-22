S. Korea Grabs 4 Gold Medals in Asian Games on Tuesday

Team Korea added four more gold medals in four different sports at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Tuesday.
The first gold medal of the day came in the men’s ten-meter running target mixed shooting event, in which the trio of Jeong You-jin, Ha Kwang-chul and Kwak Yong-bin finished first.
Over in the women’s under-53 kilogram taekwondo competition, Park Hye-jin won gold in the kyorugi, or sparring discipline, the fourth gold medal for South Korea in all taekwondo competitions.
Kim Ha-yun helped Team Korea add its first gold medal in judo at this year’s Asian Games as she won the women’s over-78 kilogram competition after defeating Xu Shiyan of China and becoming the country’s first-ever Asian Games champion in the heaviest weight class in women’s judo.
Sabre fencer Yoon Ji-su rounded out the day’s gold medal run with her first career individual gold medal.
In the swimming competitions, South Korea added three medals, with Lee Eun-ji winning bronze in women’s 200 meter backstroke, Kim Woo-min winning silver in the men’s 15-hundred meter freestyle and the men’s 4x100 meter medley relay team winning silver.