Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister nominee Shin Won-sik announced that he would seek to suspend the September 19th Inter-Korean Military Agreement signed by the two Koreas in 2018.During his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Shin said that he will do his best to persuade relevant ministries to suspend the military agreement as soon as possible.The nominee stressed that the agreement that is only advantageous to Pyongyang has not been favorable for Seoul.Shin also apologized for past expressions of support for military coups as well as his September 2019 remark that ousting then-President Moon Jae-in was “only a matter of time.”Regarding the removal of the bust of General Hong Beom-do from the Korea Military Academy, he stressed that he has never denied Hong’s legacy as an independence fighter, but the installation of the bust was not decided by the military academy but by President Moon.