PPP Urges DP Chief to Apologize, Step down Over Allegations Presumed True in Court Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has called on main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung to apologize and step down as some of the allegations against him appear to be true based on a court hearing on a warrant to detain him on Tuesday.PPP Floor Leader Yun Jae-ok revealed the party’s decision on Wednesday following a general meeting of party lawmakers at the National Assembly to respond to the DP’s calls for an apology from President Yoon Suk Yeol and for the dismissal of justice minister Han Dong-hoon.The main opposition made the calls when it hailed the Seoul Central District Court’s decision to reject a pretrial detention warrant for Lee as a warning to the dictatorial Yoon government and the prosecution early Wednesday morning.Yun said that during the general meeting, PPP lawmakers also agreed to call for a thorough investigation into DP legislators who allegedly helped Lee cover up his crimes or destroy evidence.Yun went on to say that the PPP will alert the public to the problems with the court’s rejection of the warrant for the DP chief and crimes Lee is presumed to have committed.