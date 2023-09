Photo : YONHAP News

A Budapest court has sentenced a Ukrainian ship captain to five and a half years in prison for causing the 2019 boat crash that resulted in the death of 25 South Koreans.Judge Leona Nemeth with the Pest Central District Court issued the ruling on Tuesday for Yuriy Chaplinsky who is accused of causing the deaths of 27 passengers and crew members when his tourist boat, the Viking Sigyn, sank in the Danube River after being hit by a larger cruise ship, the Hableany, on May 29, 2019.Chaplinsky was charged with reckless endangerment of navigation and for failing to provide proper assistance.Seven South Koreans were rescued from the water amid heavy rain following the collision, and 27 bodies were recovered including the two-member Hungarian crew. One South Korean is still unaccounted for.