Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea grabbed three medals in sailing alone on Wednesday at the Hangzhou Asian Games.Ha Jee-min was finalized on Wednesday to have won the silver medal in the men’s dinghy medal race based on the results of the eleven previous competitions after the finals scheduled for Wednesday at the NBX Sailing Centre was canceled due to inclement weather.Ha, who is considered to be a living legend in South Korea’s sailing history, failed to achieve his goal of winning his fourth consecutive gold medal in the Asian Games.Another silver medal in sailing came from Lee Tae-hoon in the men’s windsurfing-iQFoil finals.Meanwhile, Lee Young-eun captured the bronze medal in the women’s kiteboarding event.So far, Team Korea has won one gold, two silver and two bronze medals in sailing. The gold came from Cho Won-woo in the men’s windsurfer RS:X race earlier on Tuesday.As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the country had 16 gold, 18 silver and 27 bronze medals.