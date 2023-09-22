Menu Content

Gov't to Provide Scholarships to Ukrainian Students in S. Korea

Written: 2023-09-27 18:09:22Updated: 2023-09-27 18:50:01

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will provide scholarships to Ukrainian students pursuing their studies in South Korean universities as a follow-up to the South Korea-Ukraine summit held in July. 

The National Institute for International Education(NIIED) under the education ministry announced on Tuesday that it will spend a total of 780 million won to provide Ukrainian students in the nation with tuition and living expenses for the second semester of this year.  

Of the total 153 Ukrainian students in the country, 99 will be eligible to get the assistance as 54 are already studying on scholarships. have taken a temporary absence from school or have completed their studies. 

The NIIED said the latest assistance is part of South Korea’s efforts to support Ukraine’s reconstruction. 

The institute added that no separate deliberations will be held for selecting scholarship students given that the support measure is part of a follow-up to the South Korea-Ukraine summit and is part of humanitarian aid. It said scholarships will be provided to all those recommended by the school.
